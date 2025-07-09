Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

BILS opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

