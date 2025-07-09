Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,939,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3%

Equitable stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

