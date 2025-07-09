Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

