Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

