Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $177,434,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

