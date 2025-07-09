Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.7%

FELE stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $2,131,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FELE

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.