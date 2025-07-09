Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,538 Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:TM opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $208.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

