Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 26.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $272.76 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

