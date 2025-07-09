Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $444.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

