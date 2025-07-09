Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

