Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

