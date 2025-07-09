Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 291,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,193,000 after buying an additional 79,779 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

