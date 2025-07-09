Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

