Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 204,095 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41.

