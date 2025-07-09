Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,849 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after buying an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,054,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

