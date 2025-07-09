Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1%

TRV stock opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

