Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,323,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 109,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

GAPR stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.