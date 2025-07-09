Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,464.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

TTWO stock opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average is $212.09.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

