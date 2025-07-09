Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Paychex by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,215,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 927,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

