Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 1.2%
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
