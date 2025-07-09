Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 7.29. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.