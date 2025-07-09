NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NTAP opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

