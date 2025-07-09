Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,275.31 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $542.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

