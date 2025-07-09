Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.
About Newborn Acquisition
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
