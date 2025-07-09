NexGen Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 31,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 257% compared to the typical volume of 8,919 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.9%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 705,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.55. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

