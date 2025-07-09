NexGen Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 31,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 257% compared to the typical volume of 8,919 call options.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.55. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.96.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
