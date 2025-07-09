Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 3,889 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,889 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,109.04. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AIP opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Arteris by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

