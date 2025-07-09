Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 4,948 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $45,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,652.56. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

