Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $1.30 to $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 33597688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $970.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.69.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

