Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $1.30 to $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 33597688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 0.6%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $970.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.69.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
