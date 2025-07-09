Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NAK opened at $1.80 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $970.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

