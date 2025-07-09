Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 7.29. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 674.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

