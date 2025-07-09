Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 265,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 5,225.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 70,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $931,255 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Northwest Natural Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

