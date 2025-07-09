nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $13,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.1%

NVT stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

