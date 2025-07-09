Oil Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Get alerts:

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Caterpillar, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Sherwin-Williams, and Occidental Petroleum are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance is closely tied to global oil prices, supply-and-demand dynamics, and geopolitical developments affecting energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.49. 5,213,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,599,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,736,440. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,916. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its 200-day moving average is $346.74.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,031.20. The company had a trading volume of 638,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.94 and its 200-day moving average is $962.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,501. The company has a market cap of $375.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

SHW stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.31. 1,247,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $296.40 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,991,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.84.

