Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $853.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 630,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

