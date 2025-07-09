ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.62 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.