Oppenheimer Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

XPO opened at $132.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

