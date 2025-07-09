Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of PLSE opened at $15.53 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 137,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,100.80. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

