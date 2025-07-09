Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,107 Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 44.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This represents a 137.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aashima Gupta purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,981.25. This trade represents a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

