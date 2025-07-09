Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,912. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,310 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

