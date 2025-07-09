Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after buying an additional 18,794,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 156,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

