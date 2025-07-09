Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.