Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. Amundi grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $366.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

