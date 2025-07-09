Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $389,000 Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,423 shares of company stock valued at $458,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHIN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

