Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,217,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after buying an additional 159,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 513.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 151,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

MYR Group stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $190.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

