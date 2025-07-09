Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.5%

IIPR stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.