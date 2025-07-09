Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,132 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

