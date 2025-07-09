Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 140 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 90,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 9,482.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Preferred Bank by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Preferred Bank stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

