Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock worth $321,676. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

