Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GBX opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.