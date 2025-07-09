Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1%

LTC stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.