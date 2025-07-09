Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

NYSE CRK opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

